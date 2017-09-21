Carmelo Anthony Not Mentioned In Knicks GM’s Rebuilding Plan

Carmelo Anthony still is a member of the New York Knicks, but you wouldn’t know it if you read new Knicks general manager Scott Perry’s plan to reshape the franchise.

The first-year general manager laid out his plan to rebuild the Knicks in a blog on MSG’s official website. And while the lengthy post is pretty mundane in terms of actual substance, there was one thing of note — Perry didn’t mention Anthony.

Perry does discuss New York’s young core, but it appears the team’s superstar doesn’t have a part in the Knicks’ future.

“There are no shortcuts,” Perry wrote. “Reshaping the Knicks as a championship contender will be a step-by-step process, and along the way, the plan will demand patience, as our young core of Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Willy Hernangómez, Frank Ntilikina and Ron Baker mature”

This, of course, isn’t all that surprising, as the Knicks reportedly have been trying to work out a deal to trade the 33-year-old Anthony to the Houston Rockets, but they have been unable to find a third team to facilitate the deal.

And it was reported Thursday that Anthony is ready to accept a trade to the Portland Trail Blazers if the Knicks and Rockets can’t come to terms.

It appears that Anthony’s days in The Big Apple are numbered.

