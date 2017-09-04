Carson Smith Leaves Final Rehab Outing After Taking Line Drive Off Leg

The Boston Red Sox were looking to get some help for their bullpen Monday when they were expected to call-up right-hander Carson Smith after his final rehab outing for Triple-A Pawtucket.

But unfortunately for Smith and the Red Sox, the righty didn’t last long in his outing Sunday night, as he was struck in the leg with a line drive and was forced to exit.

Against the 1st batter he faces, Carson Smith gets struck in the leg w/ a liner. He walked off the field, and Chandler Shepherd takes over. — PawSox (@PawSox) September 4, 2017

Boston will hold its breath as Smith is evaluated, as it hoped to add another dominant arm to the bullpen for the stretch run.

No update has been given on Smith’s injury.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images