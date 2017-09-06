Carson Smith Overjoyed To Make Long-Awaited Return To Big League Action

Win or lose, Tuesday night was going to be an important milestone for Carson Smith.

The Boston Red Sox reliever made his long-awaited return to the major leagues, the final step in his return from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander pitched the 18th inning of Boston’s dramatic 19-inning walk-off win over the Toronto Blue Jays, Smith’s first appearance since May of last season.

He looked good, too, pitching a scoreless frame, striking out Jose Bautista in the process.

After the game, though, Smith was elated just to be back in the big leagues after the long road to recovery. See what he had to say in the video above from “Red Sox Final.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images