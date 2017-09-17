Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz Recreate ‘Immaculate Reception’ With Incredible Play

Many NFL fans weren’t alive to see the original “immaculate reception.” No need to worry, though, as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs got you covered.

With time winding down in the second quarter of Sunday’s Chiefs-Eagles game, Philly quarterback Carson Wentz faced a 1st-and-20 from his own 35 yard line. The sophomore QB then unleashed a deep throw intended for tight end Zach Ertz. And although the pass eventually was completed, it took a bizarre route to get there.

See the incredible play in the video below:

Now, the situation and circumstance couldn’t be more different, but this play still brings back memories of the “immaculate reception,” which occurred during the AFC divisional playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Okaland Raiders in 1972.

In the final minute of that game, Steelers QB Terry Bradshaw threw pass intended for John Fuqua, but it careened off Fuqua and/or Raiders safety Jack Tatum. The ball then was caught by Franco Harris, who ran it in for the game-winning score.

Obviously, nothing beats the original.

Still, Wentz and Ertz have submitted one of the strangest plays in recent NFL memory.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images