Cassius Marsh Explains What Patriots Fans Can Expect From Him

FOXBORO, Mass. — Cassius Marsh likes to keep things simple, both on the football field and in his dealings with the media.

Asked Tuesday what New England Patriots fans can expect to see from the newly acquired defensive end this season, Marsh offered a brief, nine-word response.

“I play fast, and I get to the ball,” said Marsh, who was traded from the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

Marsh, whom Seattle drafted in the fourth round out of UCLA in 2014, was a rotational player on defense and a core special teamer for the Seahawks, leading the team with 347 special teams snaps last season. The Patriots made several moves over the past week to improve in the kicking game, trading for Marsh, linebacker Marquis Flowers and cornerback Johnson Bademosi.

Like most players who are new to the organization, Marsh didn’t speculate on how the Patriots might use him this season.

“I’ve played a lot of different positions in my time in the NFL,” he said. “So wherever they want me to play, I’ll play. I’m a football player. They put me on the field, I’ll try to make plays.”

He added: “(Special) teams has always been a big part of what I do since I’ve been in the league. I’ll continue to do what the team needs me to do on special teams and defense and just be the best player I can be in every facet of the game.”

After watching the Patriots’ success from afar — and up close: he was on the Seahawks team that lost to the Pats in Super Bowl XLIX — Marsh said he is excited to hit the field with his new squad.

“I mean, it’s a business,” said Marsh, who had three sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick last season. “It’s the NFL. I’m happy to be here. Blessed.”

It remains to be seen whether Marsh will be active for Thursday’s season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium, but he has been a full participant in practice all week.

“I’m a fast learner,” Marsh said. “I’ll figure it out, and I’ll do what I can to get on the field and help my teammates.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images