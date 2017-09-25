Cavs’ Isaiah Thomas Expected To Be Out Until January With Hip Injury

Isaiah Thomas won’t be suiting up for the Cleveland Cavaliers anytime soon.

The star point guard, who the Cavs acquired from the Boston Celtics in the Kyrie Irving blockbuster trade, has been battling a right hip impingement since last season, and his rehab will take him a little longer than the Cavs had hoped.

Cleveland released an update on Thomas’ injury Monday, and the electric scorer won’t be taking the floor with LeBron James until January.

“Isaiah Thomas has successfully continued with the rehabilitation process related to his right hip impingement/ Based on his progress thus far and after several weeks of evaluation and monitoring with the Cavaliers medical team and Cleveland Clinic Sports Health, the team and Thomas are hopeful he will be in position to return by January. His status will be updated again, along with any further timeline adjustments, after the start of the regular season.”

Thomas’ presence undoubtedly will be missed, but as long as he’s healthy for the playoffs the Cavs should be just fine.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images