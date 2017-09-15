Cavs’ Isaiah Thomas Thrilled To Appear On ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Episode

Isaiah Thomas’ acting career is set to begin in concert with his new NBA adventure.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard will appear as himself on an upcoming episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” NBC confirmed Tuesday to The Cleveland Plain Dealer’s Mark Dawidziak.

The episode, in which Thomas makes a cameo appearance during a missing-persons investigation, is scheduled to air in late October.

Thomas filmed part of the “SVU” episode Wednesday in New York City, according to Cleveland.com. Afterward, he used Twitter to proclaim his delight over debuting on the small screen.

One of the coolest things I've ever done https://t.co/3PzHJMeFsS — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) September 14, 2017

Cavs' Isaiah Thomas says he had a blast filming Law & Order SVU episode https://t.co/KPIB6jUUnE 📸–>isaiahthomas on IG pic.twitter.com/suYuyWSSGG — joey morona (@joeyjoe) September 14, 2017

“Law & Order SVU” executive producer Julie Martin shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Thomas on the show’s set.

Remember to set your DVRs next month.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images