Cavs’ Kevin Love Shuts Down Barstool Sports With Ruthless Tweet

If you come at Kevin Love, you best not miss.

The Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star forward has been working out with teammate LeBron James at the UCLA campus this summer. And the two seem to be especially chummy.

But Barstool Sports decided to take a shot at Love, who hasn’t always fit in with his Cavs teammates, by tweeting a meme insinuating that Love is awkward around James and the rest of the team.

Kevin Love trying to fit in on the Cavs pic.twitter.com/cLXOqWZafs — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 22, 2017

But unlike Kevin Durant, who might have had to switch accounts to clap back, Love went right at the website with a vicious tweet Friday.

The tweet comes with a NSFW warning for content.

Funny thing is-cause his friends are so dope, that kid will get plenty of primo 📦 as he gets older. Trust me. Jokes on you @barstoolsports 🤡 https://t.co/0fPLUI6bjz — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 22, 2017

Love landed a digital TKO with that uppercut, and James loved it.

File that away for next time you think about taking a shot at the four-time NBA All-Star.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images