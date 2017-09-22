Cavs’ Kevin Love Shuts Down Barstool Sports With Ruthless Tweet

If you come at Kevin Love, you best not miss.
The Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star forward has been working out with teammate LeBron James at the UCLA campus this summer. And the two seem to be especially chummy.
But Barstool Sports decided to take a shot at Love, who hasn’t always fit in with his Cavs teammates, by tweeting a meme insinuating that Love is awkward around James and the rest of the team.
But unlike Kevin Durant, who might have had to switch accounts to clap back, Love went right at the website with a vicious tweet Friday.
The tweet comes with a NSFW warning for content.
Love landed a digital TKO with that uppercut, and James loved it.
File that away for next time you think about taking a shot at the four-time NBA All-Star.
Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP