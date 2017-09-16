Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Takes Center Stage In ‘NBA 2K18’ Launch Trailer

Boston Celtics fans have to a wait a big longer before seeing the real Kyrie Irving in the TD Garden, but “NBA 2K 18” is proving a worthy substitute.

The game, which launched Friday with a cover featuring Irving in a Cleveland Cavaliers uniform, eventually will be re-released with the star guard wearing green and white on the front. And to celebrate the release of the game, “NBA 2K’s” twitter dropped a new trailer, dubbed the Momentous Trailer, and Irving is featured prominently.

Watch it in the video below:

As far as video game trailers go, that one was pretty awesome.

You might’ve noticed “Uncle Drew” wearing a black and green C’s uniform. The alternate gear actually is called a “Statement Jersey,” which is a uniform variant that each NBA team will feature at various points in the 2017-18 season.

“NBA 2K18” is now available on most major gaming platforms, including Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and, yes, the Nintendo Switch.