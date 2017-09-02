Celtics Will Have Plenty Of New Faces In Their Starting Lineup This Season

The 2017-18 Boston Celtics sure will look different than last year’s team.

President of basketball operations Danny Ainge has had a busy offseason, as the C’s likely will have four new starters — three of whom are new Celtics, too — alongside center Al Horford this season — Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Marcus Morris and Jaylen Brown.

Hear more about the Celtics’ new lineup in the video from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance, above.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images