Chargers Vs. Broncos: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 1 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Indianapolis Colts-Los Angeles Rams Week 1 game, with the line from MyBookie.AG.

Los Angeles Chargers at (-3.5) Denver Broncos, 10:20 p.m.

Mike: Chargers. I’m so heavily on the Chargers here, it makes me feel like I’m missing something. Melvin Gordon is one of the best running backs in the league going up against a defense that San Diego averaged 111 yards per game on the ground against in two games last season. Los Angeles is also healthy … for now.

Ricky: Chargers. L.A.’s offense has the horses to crack Denver’s vaunted “No Fly Zone” D. But what really tips the scales in the Chargers’ favor is the Broncos’ shaky offense, which will have trouble moving the football against Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram and Co.

Andre: Chargers. This is not the same Broncos defense from a few years ago. Philip Rivers has all of his weapons back, including Keenan Allen. Chargers weren’t your typical 5-11 team last year as they had a positive yards-per-play differential. I like their pass rush, too, and they’ll give Trevor Siemian a tough time.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images