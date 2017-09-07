Check Out Nickelodeon Slime Car Bubba Wallace Will Drive At Chicagoland

Darrell Wallace Jr.’s decision to search for sponsors in the recent solar eclipse apparently paid off, as he’ll be behind the wheel again during the Xfinity Series race at Chicagoland Speedway.

Wallace is set to drive a slime-covered Ford Mustang in the Chicagoland 300, Richard Petty Motorsports announced Thursday. The 23-year-old driver will field the No. 98 Nickelodeon Slime car for RPM and Biagi DenBeste Racing on Sept. 16.

“I’m really glad to get back behind the wheel of a race car,” Wallace said in a statement. “Chicago has always been a decent track for me where I’ve had some good finishes. I’m excited to get back in the Xfinity Series in a Ford Mustang. With the history with Biagi DenBeste Racing and RPM, we should have some good speed.”

Wallace’s relationship with Nickelodeon began in 2014, when he, Ryan Blaney, Kenzie Ruston and Kyle Larson were featured in a docu-series, titled “Hammer Down.” In addition, he and Blaney have a reoccurring segment, “Bubba and Blaney,” on NickSports.

“It’s really cool to be pair with Nickelodeon,” Wallace said. “We’ve formed a great relationship over the past three years, and we’re able to do these one-off races to attract the youth to the sport. With such a cool looking car this weekend, I think we’ll do just that.”

Nickelodeon will sponsor six drivers, including Wallace, across all three of NASCAR’s national series in Chicago, and also will be the entitlement sponsor of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, the Tales of the Turtles 400.

