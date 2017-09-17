Chelsea Vs. Arsenal Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Chelsea will look to keep the ball rolling in Sunday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues lost their Premier League opener to Burnley F.C. but have bounced back in a big way, scoring three consecutive EPL wins to move up to third in the league standings. The Gunners, meanwhile, are 2-2 in league play after defeating Bournemouth 3-0 last Saturday.

Here’s how to watch Chelsea vs. Arsenal online.

When: Sunday, Sept. 24, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports