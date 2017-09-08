Chiefs Built Gameplan Vs. Patriots Based On Falcons’ Super Bowl LI Strategy

It might seem difficult to remember now, but the Atlanta Falcons actually had a great gameplan against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

And, ahead of their convincing 42-27 victory over the Patriots At Gillette Stadium on Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs built their gameplan on that very same strategy. The difference, of course, is that Kansas City followed through for all four quarters.

“Coach (Andy( Reid and our offensive staff are so good at finding plays and schemes that work well for us that have been executed well against the defense we’re playing. Many of those runs and passes we broke down were the Falcons’,” Chiefs center Mitch Morse said after the game, via Sports Illustrated. “We definitely used it as a tool.”

Tool is one word to describe the Chiefs approach against the reigning Super Bowl champions, but “weapon” might be more appropriate.

The Chiefs posted 42 points and racked 537 yards of total offensive Thursday night, both of which are the most ever against a Patriots team coached by Bill Belichick. Furthermore, rookie running back Kareem Hunt’s 246 yards from scrimmage were a record for a player making their NFL debut.

So, whereas the Falcons eventually abandoned their gameplan en route to a historic collapse in Super Bowl LI, the Chiefs used that strategy as a foundation for an unprecedented performance in the Tom Brady-Belichick era.

