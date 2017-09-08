Chiefs’ Marcus Peters Sits During National Anthem Prior To Game Vs. Patriots

One player chose to sit during the national anthem before the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the 2017 NFL season Thursday night.

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters, who protested during Week 1 of the 2016 season by raising his fist in the air, elected to sit on the team’s training table while the anthem was played at Gillette Stadium.

Marcus Peters sat down in protest during the National Anthem pic.twitter.com/fTMazn1Qam — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 8, 2017

The talented cornerback is sitting out the anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality against minorities. In addition to sitting during the anthem, Peters also wore special cleats Thursday.

Stand for what you stand in. If you see the potential for good, speak up. Don’t be Quiet. @Fam1stfam #adidasPharrellWilliams pic.twitter.com/zGWrCSqVtT — Marcus Peters (@marcuspeters) September 7, 2017

Peters also protested during the preseason by riding an exercise bike during the anthem.

