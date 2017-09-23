Chiefs Vs. Chargers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

Talk about two opposite starts to the season.

The Chargers are 0-2, and they had trouble filling up a stadium that holds less than 30,000 fans for their first “home” game in Los Angeles.

The Kansas City Chiefs, meanwhile, are off to a strong start after upsetting the New England Patriots in Week 1, and they followed it up with another impressive victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here’s how you can watch Chiefs-Chargers online.

When: Sunday, Sept. 24, at 4:25 p.m. ET

Watch: NFL Sunday Ticket

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images