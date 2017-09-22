Chiefs Vs. Chargers: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 3 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers Week 3 game, with the line from OddsShark.com.



(-3) Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Mike: Chiefs. Seems like everyone is on the Chargers this week, which is weird given the Chiefs’ fast start. Here’s what I love, though: Kansas City is 5-0 ATS in its last five road games and 5-0 ATS in its last five divisional games.

Ricky: Chargers. Everything points to the Chiefs, who have won 11 straight games against divisional opponents and six straight games against the Chargers. Kansas City surrendered six sacks against Philadelphia last week, though, and Los Angeles can get after it. Take the desperate team and the points.

Andre: Chargers. The Chargers have the second-lowest sacks allowed percentage, which will help negate the Chiefs’ pass rush and give Philip Rivers time to throw. K.C.’s defense also gives up yards (5.4 yards per play, 22nd), and Eric Berry’s loss should benefit Antonio Gates. Finally, unlike the Chiefs’ previous opponents (Patriots and Eagles), the Chargers actually have a pass rush with Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images