Chris Harris Jr. Doesn’t Seem Pleased With Patriots Acquiring Phillip Dorsett

The New England Patriots took a big hit at wide receiver and returner when Julian Edelman and Cyrus Jones both suffered ACL injuries during the preseason. However, they might have found a solution Saturday by acquiring wide receiver Phillip Dorsett in a shocking trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

And Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. doesn’t appear to be a big fan of the Patriots adding another offensive/special teams weapon.

Smh they cheating lol https://t.co/IwPCWirZCw — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) September 2, 2017

The Patriots already had a star-studded cast of pass catchers, and now they added a former first-round draft pick to the mix. And Harris and the rest of the NFL’s elite defenders will have to somehow account for all of them when they face New England.

Good luck.

