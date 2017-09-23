Chris Long Rips Apart The ‘Walking Contradictions’ On Social Media

Chris Long has not been silent in wake of unfortunate events that have taken place in the United States in recent weeks.

Long is a Charlottesville, VA. native, and was outspoken following the violent protests and riots that took place in the area not too long ago. As a means of trying to lift the city back up, Long recently announced he will be donating his first six NFL game checks to fund scholarships in Charlottesville.

The Philadephia Eagles defensive end was widely praised for his act of kindness, but some people still managed to take issue with it and let Long know of that on social media. In response to people opposed to his actions, Long issued a very forthright response via Twitter on Friday.

So mad guys, fire up ur mad Facebook posts. There's more 2 come this yr! I just wanted to address the ridiculous walking contradiction u are — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) September 22, 2017

One would expect Long to be viewed in high regard for using his platform to promote positive change, but apparently, some people rather would see him stick to sports.

You shouldn’t hold your breath if you fall in the latter category.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images