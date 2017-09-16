Chris Sale Attributes Last Few Shaky Starts To ‘Just Bad Pitches’

Chris Sale doesn’t have any excuses when it comes to his recent stretch of shaky starts.

The Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 13-6 on Friday in a 15-inning thriller, but their ace wasn’t looking his best in the early innings. Sale finished the night with four runs on six hits with two home runs, three walks and nine strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings, adding to a string of outings that saw him post a 4.38 ERA in August and a 3.94 ERA so far in September.

But after the game Friday, Sale owned up to his mistakes, saying his recent shortcomings are due to “just bad pitches” and that he “did it to (himself).”

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images