Chris Sale Joins Pedro Martinez As Only Red Sox Pitchers With 300 Strikeouts In One Season

Chris Sale made history Wednesday night in Baltimore.

The Boston Red Sox ace tallied his 300th strikeout of the season in the eighth inning of his start against the Orioles at Camden Yards.

300 strikeouts for Chris Sale pic.twitter.com/B4ytjNRubL — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 21, 2017

Sale joins Pedro Martinez, who struck out 313 batters during his Cy Young season of 1999, as the only pitchers in Red Sox history to strike out 300 or more batters in one year.

He’s also the first American League pitcher to record 300-plus Ks since Martinez in 1999.

Sale has put together a Cy Young-caliber campaign in 2017. He’s 16-7 with a 2.86 ERA and a 5.7 WAR, in addition to his 300 strikeouts.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images