Chris Sale Looks For Better Success At End Of Season For Red Sox

Chris Sale has had a great season for the Boston Red Sox, although his last seven starts haven’t gone as smooth as the rest of 2017.

The Red Sox left-hander has a 2-3 record with a 4.05 ERA in his last seven starts entering Wednesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

Hear more about Sale from NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Todd Walker in the video from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU, above.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images