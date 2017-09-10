Christian Vazquez Out At Home On Questionable Replay Call Vs. Rays

The Boston Red Sox seemed to have a good thing going Sunday in the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, but it ended on a challenge instead.

Boston scored its first run of the game when designated hitter Mitch Moreland came in on a one-out single off the bat of catcher Christian Vazquez, and the team appeared to be rolling when Brock Holt walked in the next at-bat. First baseman Sam Travis then flied out to Rays right fielder Mallex Smith, but Vazquez rounded third and tested Smith’s arm.

Vazquez was called out, but the replay showed — or at least seemed to show — that the 27-year-old’s back foot crossed the plate before Wilson Ramos applied the tag.

The umpires upheld but did not confirm the call, meaning they didn’t think it was clear enough to overturn.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images