Clemson Marching Band Ruthlessly Trolls Ohio State With Halftime Formation

The defending national champion Clemson Tigers opened their 2017 season by hammering Kent State 56-3. And while the players were focused on starting 2017 on a high note, the marching band had some other ideas.
Mainly, they wanted to remind the folks in Columbus, Ohio, about the 31-0 beating Clemson gave Ohio State in their College Football Playoff semifinal game last season.
That loss is going to sting the Buckeyes for a while.
The band also spelled out “Dabo” and “champs,” so it wasn’t all trolling Tigers’ marching band.
When you’re the defending national champions, the gloating never stops.
Thumbail photo via Joshua S. Kelly/USA TODAY Sports Images
