Colin Kaepernick Responds To Michael Bennett’s ‘Disgusting, Unjust’ Arrest

Colin Kaepernick doesn’t need to be on a NFL roster to stand with a football-family member.

The free-agent quarterback reacted to news of Michael Bennett’s arrest Wednesday, calling the incident an injustice, and pledging his support to the Seattle Seahawks defense end and the American people.

This violation that happened against my Brother Michael Bennett is disgusting and unjust. I stand with Michael and I stand with the people. pic.twitter.com/TqXFiso6lk — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 6, 2017

Bennett used Twitter on Wednesday to reveal details of his arrest, which occurred Aug. 26 in Las Vegas following the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match. Bennett claims police targeted him because he’s a black man and used excessive force against him.

TMZ published video of Bennett’s arrest later Wednesday.

But Kaepernick, a high-profile critic of police violence against minorities, probably didn’t need video evidence to decide to back Bennett.

