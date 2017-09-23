Colin Kaepernick’s Mother Has Perfect Response For Donald Trump

President Donald Trump had some choice words Friday night for NFL players who protest during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Speaking at a rally in Huntsville, Ala., Trump sounded off on protesting players, saying they should be “fired” in a heated rant which featured some colorful language.

Here’s a clip from Trump’s tirade:

Trump wishes NFL owners would tell anthem protesters "get that son of a bitch off the field right now" pic.twitter.com/gq4EH3lNoY — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 23, 2017

Protesting the national anthem became somewhat of a trend last season when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt as a means of raising awareness towards racial injustice in the United States. Kaepernick became a subject of scrutiny for his actions, and hasn’t been able to find an NFL job this season after parting ways with the 49ers back in March.

Kaepernick himself has yet to react to Trump’s latest soundbite, but the same can’t be said for the 29-year-old’s mother.

Guess that makes me a proud bitch! — Teresa Kaepernick (@B4IleaveU) September 23, 2017

Teresa Kaepernick has every right to be proud, as her son has helped spark a conversation and also encouraged more athletes around the country to have their voices heard as well.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images