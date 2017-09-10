College Football AP Poll Rankings Week 3: Oklahoma Jumps Up To No. 2

The Oklahoma Sooners were the winners of the latest AP Top 25 college football poll.
The Sooners jumped up from No. 5 to No. 2 after its convincing road win over No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday night. The Buckeyes dropped all the way to No. 8 as a result of the loss.
Alabama remained at No. 1 after an easy win against Fresno State, while Clemson stayed at No. 3 despite an impressive victory over a ranked Auburn team.
The Big Ten leads all conferences with four teams ranked inside the top 10.
Here’s the complete Week 3 AP poll.
1. Alabama
2. Oklahoma Sooners
3. Clemson Tigers
4. USC
5. Penn State
6. Washington
7. Michigan
8. Ohio State
9. Oklahoma State
10. Wisconsin
11. Florida State
12. LSU
13. Georgia
14. Louisville
15. Auburn
16. Virginia Tech
17. Miami (FL)
18. Kansas State
19. Stanford
20. TCU
21. Washington State
22. South Florida
23. Tennessee
24. Florida
25. UCLA
Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images
