College Football Betting: Florida State, Miami Favored In Week 4 Games

The Florida State Seminoles will hit the gridiron for the first time since being sidelined for two weeks due to Hurricane Irma as they take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Saturday as 11-point home betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.
Florida State entered the campaign at No. 3 on the AP Top 25 rankings, but the squad’s 24-7 Week 1 loss to Alabama as a 7.5-point road underdog and subsequent two-week layoff have dumped it to No. 12 on the rankings going into Saturday afternoon’s Wolfpack vs. Seminoles betting matchup at Doak Campbell Stadium.
The Seminoles’ early-season woes have been further complicated by a season-ending injury to star quarterback Deondre Francois, plummeting their national championship odds to +2800 after opening the campaign among the favorites at +750.
FSU has tallied four straight wins over the Wolfpack, and are 5-0 SU in North Carolina State’s past five visits to Tallahassee. But the Seminoles have turned in mixed results in home dates immediately following a bye week, going 4-4 straight up and against the spread in their past eight.
The Wolfpack travel to FSU for their first road date of the season after posting a dominating 49-16 win over FCS bottom-feeder Furman, but they failed to cover as heavy 37-point chalk to remain winless ATS this season.
The Miami Hurricanes also have been idle for two weeks in the wake of Hurricane Irma, but return to action Saturday against the Toledo Rockets as 13.5-point favorites. The Hurricanes opened the season with a decisive 41-13 win over FCS Bethune Cookman, extending their SU win streak to six games, but failed to cover as hefty 46-point chalk.
The Hurricanes also have played well in home dates immediately following a bye, going 11-3 SU in their past 14, and have covered in three of four to end a nine-game ATS slide. The Rockets are coming off a 54-51 win over Tulsa as 7-point home chalk to improve to 3-0 SU on the campaign, and have averaged an impressive 46 points per game this season.
In other ACC betting action, the No. 2 Clemson Tigers hope to continue their charge up the national rankings as they host the Boston College Eagles as 34-point home chalk.
The undefeated Duke Blue Devils renew their Victory Bell rivalry with the North Carolina Tar Heels as 2.5-point road favorites, while the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies vie for a fifth straight SU win as they battle the Old Dominion Monarchs as heavy 27-point home favorites.
Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP