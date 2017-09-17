College Football Week 4 Rankings: Clemson Now No. 2 In AP Top 25 Poll

Clemson jumped over Oklahoma and into the No. 2 spot in the Week 4 AP Top 25 poll after its road win over Louisville on Saturday.
The Tigers dominated reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and the Cardinals in a 47-21 win.
Alabama remained No. 1 after beating unranked Colorado State at home. Oregon jumped into the top 25 after beating Wyoming on the road, while LSU’s shocking 37-7 loss to Mississippi State dropped the Tigers to No. 25.
San Diego State also made it into the top 25 after upsetting a ranked Stanford team.
The only matchups between ranked teams in Week 4 are No. 16 TCU at No. 6 Oklahoma State and No. 17 Mississippi State at No. 11 Georgia.
Here’s the new Week 4 AP Top 25 poll.
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Oklahoma
4. Penn State
5. USC
6. Oklahoma State
7. Washington
8. Michigan
9. Wisconsin
10. Ohio State
11. Georgia
12. Florida State
13. Virginia Tech
14. Miami
15. Auburn
16. TCU
17. Mississippi State
18. Washington State
19. Louisville
20. Florida
21. South Florida
22. San Diego State
23. Utah
24. Oregon
25. LSU
Thumbnail photo via Joshua S. Kelly/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP