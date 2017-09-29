College Football Week 5: Best Picks Against The Spread For Busy Weekend

College football is back for Week 5, which, for some, means another nerve-wracking weekend of betting.
At this point in the season, the powerhouses have started to emerge. Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and Penn State all can make convincing cases for being the best team in the country. But as good as these teams are, they, like all teams, aren’t immune to losing against the spread. And while top-25 matchups rightfully garner much of the attention, sometimes the best picks against the spread aren’t found under the bright lights.
Each week, NESN.com’s Dakota Randall, Cam McDonough and Josh Schrock will give you their choices for the best picks against the spread. Here are their picks for Week 5:
DAKOTA
No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 12 Virgina Tech (+7.5)
While I think Clemson will ultimately win this game, I expect the Hokies to put up a competitive fight on their home turf. Listen, the Tigers are legit, But Virginia Tech ranks 31st in the nation in both passing and rushing, and also boasts the No. 8 scoring defense. Sure, redshirt freshman quarterback Josh Jackson could struggle against the defending national champions, but I think he’ll do enough to keep this game close. I don’t feel comfortable giving the Tigers more than a touchdown in Lane Stadium.
PICK: Virginia Tech
CAM
Ohio vs. UMass (+7)
Yes, the Minutemen have yet to win a game this season, and that trend probably will continue this weekend against the Bobcats. But UMass has played all of its opponents tough, including Tennessee on the road. Expect this game to be closer than you think, especially at McGuirk Stadium. They are former Mid-American Conference rivals, after all.
PICK: UMass
JOSH
Oklahoma State (-10) vs. Texas Tech
The Cowboys came crashing back to Earth last week in a loss to TCU. But we expect Mason Rudolph, James Washington and Co. to come out slinging against a Red Raiders defense that is ranked 73rd in the country, but they have yet to face an offense with the firepower of Oklahoma State. This game likely will be a shootout, as Texas Tech is averaging 45 points per game, but we expect the Cowboys to pull away in the fourth quarter.
Thumbnail photo via Bart Boatwright/Greenville News via USA TODAY Sports Images
