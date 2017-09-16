College Ref Takes Football In Groin; Announcer Calls It Like He Sees It

Punted footballs are known to take unpredictable bounces, though that’s typically only a problem for the players on the field.
But during the third quarter of Saturday’s college football game between Iowa State and Akron, a referee learned the hard to always be on guard during punts… and to always wear a cup.
Watch this unfortunate zebra take a pigskin to the groin — and hear the announcer’s perfect call — in the clip below:
Ouch.
As you can see, Akron took issue with the touchback call, as it felt the ball should’ve been downed at the 1-yard line.
But it likely mattered not, as the Zips wound up getting trounced by the Cyclones, 41-14.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP