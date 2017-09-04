Colts’ Andrew Luck To Miss Week 1 Game Vs. Rams; Scott Tolzien To Start At QB

Andrew Luck is out of time.

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard announced Monday the quarterback will miss their Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to The Indy Star’s Zak Keefer. Scott Tolzien will start for the Colts, and Jacoby Brissett, whom Indanapolis acquired from the New England Patriots on Saturday via trade, will be the backup quarterback.

Luck, 27, still is recovering from surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder. The procedure prevented him from participating in the Colts’ offseason workouts, training camp and preseason games. Indianapolis activated him from the physically unable to perform list Saturday but understandably won’t throw him into game situations without the benefit of practice.

“The biggest thing is that once we get (Luck) back incorporated with practice, and I think we need to think about this with every player, every player needs to practice,” Ballard said, per the Star. “They need to be with their teammates. They need to practice. Andrew’s going to need the same thing.”

Given Ballard’s stance, Luck probably is weeks away from returning.

“I’m being a little extra conservative,” Ballard said. “We want to make sure when we get Andrew back, he can practice every day. We don’t want to jeopardize a little short-term (gain) here over the long haul.

The fifth-year quarterback now must build his physical fitness, but Ballard has no worries about his mindset.

“Andrew is right now mentally in the best place I’ve seen him,” Ballard said. “The strain is off the face. He’s in a real good spot now.”

Colts fans are hoping their team will be in a similar state whenever Luck is ready to return to his role as starting quarterback.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images