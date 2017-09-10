Colts Vs. Rams Live Stream: Watch NFL Game Online

The Indianapolis Colts will be without star quarterback Andrew Luck when they begin the 2017 season in Los Angeles against the Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Scott Tolzien will get the nod at QB for the Colts and will be tasked with dissecting a tough Rams defense led by linebacker Alec Ogletree. Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, however, is expected to miss the season opener over a contract dispute.

LA signal-caller Jared Goff, who was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft, will look to have a big second year under new head coach Sean McVay.

Here’s how you can watch Rams Vs. Colts online.

When: Sunday, Sept. 10, at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images