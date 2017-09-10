Colts Vs. Rams: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 1 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Indianapolis Colts-Los Angeles Rams Week 1 game, with the line from MyBookie.AG.

Indianapolis Colts at (-3.5) Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET

Mike: Rams. That half-point is scary, especially when you’re putting your faith in Jared Goff. But the Colts can’t block anyone and a new offense should have Todd Gurley excited about the prospects of returning to his 2015 form.

Ricky: Rams. I still have some concerns about Goff in his second NFL season. But those concerns are mitigated by Indianapolis’ Week 1 starter, Scott Tolzien, who celebrated his 30th birthday earlier this week with three NFL starts to his name.

Andre: Rams. The Colts haven’t done anything to give their quarterbacks any protection. Having to go up against that Rams pass rush doesn’t help, either. Goff also should have plenty of time to throw against the Colts’ non-existent pass rush, which was last in the NFL in defensive hurries last season.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images