Patriots Surprised Colts With Jacoby Brissett-For-Phillip Dorsett Trade Offer

The New England Patriots’ decision to trade quarterback Jacoby Brissett over the weekend surprised many — including the team to which he was traded.

The MMQB’s Peter King wrote in his Monday Morning Quarterback column that the Indianapolis Colts hadn’t considered trading for Brissett until the Patriots reached out Friday to offer the young QB in exchange for underperforming wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, whom the Colts reportedly were shopping.

From King:

There was not a whisper of a rumor that the Pats would deal their No. 3 (but rising prospect) quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, this weekend, particularly with the absolutely unknown QB situation the Patriots have in 40-year-old Tom Brady and looming 2018 free agent Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of Brissett on the depth chart. And though Indy had talked to teams (Rams, Patriots, several others) this summer about trading the underachieving Dorsett — two years, 51 catches since taken as the 29th overall pick in 2015 — most around the league thought the Colts would get a mid-round pick, or a pick plus a swap of higher picks.

So after the Patriots reached out, the Colts did their due diligence, watching tape of Brissett, especially liking his poise against a hard Houston rush in a September 2016 start. By noon Saturday the Colts had decided to do the deal.

King also gave his take on how the Patriots might use Dorsett, a speedster who saw time as a kick/punt returner in college at Miami, this season. He doesn’t believe the 25-year-old will be the answer to New England’s punt return problems.

“I don’t expect Dorsett, who is not a good returner, to be in play as a punt returner,” King wrote. “If he plays Thursday night (against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1), I expect it to be in the regular offense, and I expect him to be used exclusively as a receiver this season.”

Dorsett joined the Patriots at practice Sunday. He’s one of six wide receivers on the 53-man roster along with Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan, Danny Amendola, Malcolm Mitchell and special teamer Matthew Slater.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images