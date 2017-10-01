Conor McGregor Confident He’d Beat Floyd Mayweather In Boxing Rematch

The world likely will never see a rematch between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

But if it were to happen, Notorious apparently thinks he’d come out on top.

McGregor lost via 10th-round TKO against Mayweather at T-Mobile Arena in August — a relatively surprising end to the most hyped “boxing” match in history. But the Irish UFC fighter thinks he saw enough in the match to know a rematch would yield a different result.

“What’s sickening me is that the little m—–f—– is retired now,” McGregor recently said during an event in Glasgow, Scotland, via MMAFighting.com. “I know if I went another go with him, under boxing rules, I’d get that win. I know that. I know by the feeling of him in the first fight.

“He had to change his whole approach. He fought completely different than he ever fought. He couldn’t figure out what I was doing early on.”

McGregor certainly impressed during his professional boxing debut, but he didn’t quite show enough to suggest that he could hang with Mayweather for twelve rounds.

Boxing fans, however, probably still are in-line for a rematch they can really sink their teeth into.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images