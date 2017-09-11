Conor McGregor Is Sued For UFC Press Conference Chaos With Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor isn’t clear from trouble for his role in one of UFC’s most infamous moments.

A man is suing the UFC superstar for at least $95,000 over injuries he claims he suffered in August 2016 during the chaotic press conference prior to the UFC 202 fight between McGregor and Nate Diaz, according to The Blast. McGregor and Diaz’s camps traded insults and threw water bottles and cans at each other as they stormed out of the press conference.

William Pegg, a security guard, claims McGregor hit him with a Monster Energy drink, causing $5,000 in medical bills. Pegg sued McGregor and McGregor Sports and Entertainment in Nevada district court in March, and the court denied the Irishman’s motion to dismiss the case in May, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported Sunday, citing court records.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission in September 2016 fined McGregor $25,000 and ordered him to perform 25 hours of community service and also sanctioned Diaz $15,000 with 15 hours of community service for conduct “detrimental to a contest or exhibition of unarmed combat.”

McGregor will learn in the coming months if his actions will carry a more-severe penalty.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images