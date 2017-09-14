Courage Game To Host Speed Lacrosse Tournament In Boston To Celebrate Equality

The Courage Game, a 501(c) charitable organization supporting awareness for LGBT equality, will host a Speed Lacrosse tournament in South Boston on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Players of all ages, ​gender, ​races and orientations are invited to participate in the event, which involves a day of lacrosse celebrating inclusion and equality for all.

The tournament will be held at Joe Moakley Park, a beautiful waterfront park next to Carson Beach, and is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. It’s designed to facilitate quick decision-making, active communication and teamwork.

Teams (each with a total of five players) will be split up amongst youth (U7-U13), high school, college, and adult (U30, U40, 50+) age divisions. Registration for individuals and teams now is open at CourageGame.org.

Speed Lacrosse, for those unfamiliar, focuses on the sport’s fundamentals with a format that provides fast​, 3-on-3 ​play. The only thing a player needs to participate in the event is a lacrosse stick.

The Courage Game brings people together from all walks of life to embrace the LGBT community and promote lifelong equality in sport. Its mission is to encourage and support gay youth, rebuke bullying and promote wider education and awareness for LGBT equality.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube screengrab