Cowboys Vs. Broncos: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 2 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Dallas Cowboys-Denver Broncos Week 2 game, with the line from MyBookie.AG.

(-2.5) Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET

Mike: Cowboys. Sometimes, there’s a tendency to overthink things when you’re making picks, and I tried to talk myself into taking the points at home. But arguably the three best players in this game (Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Dez Bryant) are all Cowboys. And I get the Denver defense is good, but if Dallas dictates the pace and gets an early lead, I’m not sure I trust Trevor Siemian and that offense to play from behind.

Ricky: Broncos. La’el Collins handled himself well in Week 1 in his first career start at right tackle despite going up against Jason Pierre-Paul. His reward? A Week 2 matchup with Von Miller, arguably the most dominant pass rusher in the NFL. The potential loss of cornerback Orlando Scandrick also hurts Dallas’ chances of pulling off a road win here.

Andre: Cowboys. Both teams won their Week 1 matchups because they were able to control the clock. The Cowboys are a little better at doing that, though. Elliott ran for more than 100 yards against the league’s best run stopper in Damon Harrison. The Cowboys have the advantage at quarterback and their pass rush came alive late in their game against the Giants. With an immobile quarterback in Siemian under center for Denver, Dallas should be able to rack up the sacks.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images