Cowboys Vs. Cardinals: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 3 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Dallas Cowboys-Arizona Cardinals Week 3 game, with the line from OddsShark.com.

(-3) Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals, 8:30 p.m.

Mike: Cardinals. The Broncos just laid the groundwork for how you beat the Cowboys. Stack it up and make Dak Prescott beat you. Oh, and that’s a lot easier if you have a premier cornerback who can shut down Dez Bryant, which is exactly what Patrick Peterson will do Monday night.

Ricky: Cardinals. The Cowboys are playing their second consecutive road game, having had their doors blown off by the Broncos in Denver in Week 2. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are returning to the desert for their home opener after squeaking out a road victory over the Colts. I’ll say momentum wins out here.

Andre: Cardinals. The Cardinals allow just 2.8 yards per carry and have a solid pass rush with Chandler Jones and Karlos Dansby. Their strong secondary can eliminate Bryant from the game. On the other side of the ball, Dallas’ defense showed how bad it stinks last week on the road. Carson Palmer has plenty of weapons and it’ll be enough for Arizona to eke out a close home win.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images