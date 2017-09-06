Craig Carton, NYC Sports Radio Host, Is Arrested For Alleged Ticket Scam

Craig Carton’s might soon be commentating on sports for a different audience.

The FBI arrested the New York City sports radio personality Wednesday morning at his home for his alleged involvement in a fake-ticket-selling scam, NBC New York’s Jonathan Dienst reports, citing sources. The U.S. Justice Dept. charged the 48-year-old with securities fraud and wire fraud.

Carton, the co-host of WFAN’s morning sports talk show “Boomer & Carton,” allegedly convinced investors he and another man were running a discount ticket-broker firm, but the business didn’t exist. The scheme defrauded investors of over $2 million, according to CBS New York.

Carton’s arrest stunned his co-host, former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason, who addressed the news Wednesday morning on WFAN.

“I’m taken aback and surprised by it just like I’m sure everybody else is,” Esiason said, per CBS New York. “I have no other information, there’s nothing else I can say. I thought he called in sick this morning, but unfortunately my partner was arrested.”

“Boomer & Carton” is in its 10th year, but the show might change dramatically now that one of its main personalities faces charges of white-collar crime.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/CBS New York