Cubs’ Ian Happ Hilariously Trips Over His Own Bat While Running To First

Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ is having a strong rookie season, but he still looks like a first-year big leaguer from time to time.

During a game between the Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, Happ ripped a sharp ground ball to second base. He then was burdened with the seemingly rudimentary task of running to first base.

Unfortunately for Happ, he let his own bat get in the way.

Smooth. Real smooth.

Given Happ’s rookie numbers (21 home runs, 55 RBIs), Cubs fans likely will forgive an occasional blunder from the Pittsburgh native.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images