Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gets New England-Themed Retirement Gift From NHMS

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has received a slew of gifts as he marches toward retirement from full-time NASCAR racing.

And ahead of Sunday’s ISM Connect 300, New Hampshire Motor Speedway joined the fun.

First, the track presented the Hendrick Motorsports driver with Revolutionary War garb, then it made a donation to the Injury Prevention Center of New Hampshire in honor of Earnhardt. See pictures from the presentation in the tweet below:

#NHMS presents @DaleJr with a memorable gift from New England and a donation to The Injury Prevention Center of NH. #Appreci88ion pic.twitter.com/zrN5ncPz5U — NH Motor Speedway (@NHMS) September 22, 2017

OK, yes, it’s a little strange for Earnhardt to get colonial soldier gear — which most people would associate with Boston — while in New Hampshire. But hey, NHMS is New England’s hub of racing, so we’ll let it slide.

Of course, the best gift that Earnhardt could receive or give would be a victory in Sunday’s race. He’s never won in 34 Cup races at the “Magic Mile,” and he’s still looking for his first win of the 2017 season.

And with nine races remaining in the playoffs, Earnhardt’s running out of time to finish his career on a high note.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images