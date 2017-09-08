Dale Earnhardt Jr. Seems Awfully Pessimistic About 2017 Redskins Season

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one of NASCAR’s most honest, straightforward drivers. And that transparency even translates to his football analysis, apparently.

NASCAR’s most popular is an avid Washington Redskins fan, something he by no means attempts to hide. And during a press conference at Richmond Raceway on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Federated Auto Parts 400, Earnhardt offered up a frank, and slightly pessimistic outlook for the Redskins upcoming season.

See his preseason assessment in the video below:

While Earnhardt wasn’t impressed with the team’s play during preseason, there was one part he absolutely loved.

In early August, Earnhardt took the field at Redskins training camp in Richmond, Va., and even played catch with quarterback Kirk Cousins, something the soon-to-be retired driver described as “a dream come true.” But unfortunately for Earnhardt, he was “so geeked up” about visiting Redskins camp that he forgot to shut off his truck before flying to Richmond, and left it running for eight hours.

And you thought you were diehard.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey-USA/TODAY Sports Images