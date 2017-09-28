Danica Patrick Conquers Handstand Pushups In Exhausting New Instagram

NASCAR driver Danica Patrick is really good at handstands — like, really good.
She has a weakness, however.
As great as Patrick is at working out, she hasn’t quite been able to master freestanding handstand pushups. But the Stewart-Haas Racing driver shared an Instagram video Thursday that shows she’s making serious progress. Check it out below:
Ohhhh how are you ever going to be better at something if you don't practice!!!!!! I can do kipping handstand push ups against the wall for days, deficit handstand push ups, strict handstand push ups…… but freestanding, not as good at. So today I wanted to get 5 in a row. I did….and then fell out. 😜 Ego is what motivates us because it's impatient, the soul has forever and is what gives something integrity and authenticity. See, if we only do things to only get attention or make money or be liked, we will never achieve the happiness we seek. If we do things that we truly love, the ego can help motivate us to achieve soulful fulfillment. ✨ today my soul was happy with 5 reps, and an ego check fall. 😌
Ouch.
People might knock Patrick for handstanding basically everywhere she goes, but it’s clear her hard work has paid off.
Let’s just hope she gets to do one in victory lane before her time in NASCAR runs out.
Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images
