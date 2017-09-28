Danica Patrick Conquers Handstand Pushups In Exhausting New Instagram

NASCAR driver Danica Patrick is really good at handstands — like, really good.

She has a weakness, however.

As great as Patrick is at working out, she hasn’t quite been able to master freestanding handstand pushups. But the Stewart-Haas Racing driver shared an Instagram video Thursday that shows she’s making serious progress. Check it out below:

Ouch.

People might knock Patrick for handstanding basically everywhere she goes, but it’s clear her hard work has paid off.

Let’s just hope she gets to do one in victory lane before her time in NASCAR runs out.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images