Danica Patrick Debuts Pink Scheme At Dover For Breast Cancer Awareness

Danica Patrick will be part of a sea of pink in Sunday’s Apache Warrior 400.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver, like many NASCAR drivers, will run a pink paint scheme at Dover International Speedway in honor of breast cancer awareness month. Patrick’s No. 10 is sponsored by Ford Warriors In Pink, the American automaker’s philanthropic program, which supports those impacted by breast awareness.

The paint job, though attractive, has a special meaning for Patrick, as it likely does for many members of the NASCAR community.

“Cancer impacts all of us. I bet there are very few people out there who don’t know someone impacted by breast cancer,” Patrick said in a statement through SHR. “My friend had a double mastectomy as a preemptive strike because she actually tested positive for the breast cancer gene. She went through everything and hopefully avoided it, but it hit close to home.”

Prior to the unveiling of her car’s new look, Patrick partnered with Ford Warriors In Pink by giving breast cancer patients free racing lessons at Chicagoland Speedway on Sept. 20.

The SHR driver will pilot her pink Ford Fusion again during the the Bank of America 500 on Oct. 8, SHR said in a press release.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images