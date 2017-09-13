Danica Patrick Shares Instagram Video Of Creative, Brutal New Workout

Considering she wrote a book largely about workouts and healthy living, you’d think Danica Patrick has a specific formula she likes to stick to.
But, as it turns out, part of her secret is going totally off-script.
The soon-to-be ex-Stewart-Haas Racing driver posted a video to her Instagram on Tuesday what shows her doing an intense workout that she seemingly made up from scratch. Although the workout took about 33 minutes, Patrick edited the video into a high-speed, neatly packaged 20 seconds.
I looooove making up workouts. Kinda like I love putting an outfit together for dinner just as much as I like going to dinner. I like the creativity about it. The balance, the flow. This was a compound movement workout inspired by @tanyapoppett. I saw her do a workout with pillows and thought, ya, props! So here it is- . 15 rounds- 10 Butt kickers 10 high knees 10 jumping jacks 10 wacky jacks 15 rounds- 4 alt side lunge 4 alt jumping lunge 4 alt step ups 15 rounds- 1 wall walk 2 hand release push up 3 supermans 15 rounds- 3 way – 2 pillow stack 4 strait leg sit ups Took about 33min. 💥
Obviously, this type of workout is pretty demanding.
But judging from her impressive handstand abilities, we’d say it does the job.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images
