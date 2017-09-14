Daniel Cormier Regains UFC Light Heavyweight Title Thanks To Jon Jones’ Failed Test

And still?

Daniel Cormier once again is the UFC light heavyweight thanks to rival Jon Jones’ failed drug test, which was revealed after Jones initially won their much-anticipated rematch at UFC 214. The UFC made the announcement after the California State Athletic Commission changed the result of their UFC 214 bout to a no-contest.

Cormier talked about the decision on “UFC Tonight.”

“I talked to (CSAC) and was like, ‘I lost. I lost the fight,'” Cormier said, via ESPN. “As a competitor, that’s how I felt. (UFC president) Dana White called me today and said, ‘If it’s a no-contest, then the fight didn’t happen.’

“Now, people will say stuff like, ‘You got handed the belt.’ He cheated. The reality is, for me to say, ‘I don’t want this title,’ when I was going to be (fighting) in a championship anyway, financially it’s just a big difference if I don’t fight as the champion as opposed to fighting for a vacant title.”

Jones, who also failed a drug test prior to what was supposed to be the Cormier-Jones rematch at UFC 200, tested positive for the steroid Turinabol, and it was announced Tuesday that his “B” sample also tested positive.

