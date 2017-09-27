Danny Amendola’s Indicates Patriots Will Stand For National Anthem Sunday

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ protest during the national anthem might have been a one-time event.

Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola was asked if the team collectively would stand during the national anthem Sunday when New England takes on the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. Eighteen Patriots players knelt during the anthem in Week 3 in response to comments made by President Donald Trump about players who protest.

“From my understanding, I think we’re all going to stand for that, but it’s not Sunday yet, so,” Amendola said.

Bill Belichick released a statement Monday after Sunday’s protest. He has chosen not to comment since issuing the statement.

Thumbnail via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images