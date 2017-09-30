Danny Trevathan Says Hit On Devante Adams Wasn’t Dirty Or Intentional

Danny Trevathan likely will be fined or suspended for his hit on Davante Adams, but the Chicago Bears linebacker says he meant no harm.

Trevathan delivered a vicious hit that sent the Green Bay Packers wide receiver to the hospital late in the third quarter of the division rivals’ “Thursday Night Football” game. The 27-year-old was flagged for unnecessary roughness, and Adams’ MRI came back clean — the official diagnosis was a concussion — but Trevathan wanted to clear the air.

“I was just trying to make a play,” Trevathan said after the game, per NFL.com. “It wasn’t intentional. I was just trying to do my job, and he ended up getting hurt. I’m sorry about that and I’m going to reach out to him.”

The hit wasn’t so late that it couldn’t have been a failure to stop on Trevathan’s part, but it was dangerous enough that the intention may not factor into the NFL’s decision. Still, Trevathan hopes the league doesn’t view it as suspension-worthy.

“I don’t think it should be a suspension, but you never know,” Trevathan said. “I’m just going to send a prayer out. My main concern was that he’s OK.

“We’ll see. I’m sure (the NFL will) look at it. It was a flag. I’ll be ready for whatever they throw my way. I’m not a dirty player, so I don’t think it was a dirty hit.”

The Bears’ next matchup is another division tilt, as they take on the Minnesota Vikings on “Monday Night Football” in Week 5.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images